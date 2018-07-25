Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google will once again be grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill about Russian interference in US elections, according to a report from BuzzFeed.

The news site reported Wednesday that Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, is planning to hold a hearing in September about how the internet companies' platforms have been used in misinformation campaigns aimed at influencing American voters.

"I don't know the exact date but it's that first week," he told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

An unnamed source told BuzzFeed that the committee has invited representatives from Facebook, Twitter, and Google to testify. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, and Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, have both confirmed their attendance, the site said. But Google CEO Sundar Pichai has not yet responded to the panel's invitation, according to BuzzFeed.

Facebook and Twitter declined CNET's request for comment. And a representative from Google did not respond to requests for comment. Senator Burr's office also did not respond to a request for comment. But a source close to the committee confirmed to CNET a hearing is in the works and that Sandberg and Dorsey have confirmed they'll appear.

The hearing comes as Congress looks to hold Silicon Valley accountable for the influence that Russia was able to wield using platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, in the 2016 election. Lawmakers have sought answers from executives about how these companies were used by Russians to disseminate misinformation that influenced the election and also to explain what many Republicans believe has been unfair censorship of conservative views on their platforms.

Silicon Valley executives have traveled several times already to Washington, DC to discuss these issues. And several executives, have already testified before Congress. In November, representatives from these companies appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg trekked to Capitol Hill in April to testify at a joint hearing of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees and a separate hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to answer questions the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which had sold information gathered from millions of Facebook users.

And earlier this month, executives from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, which is owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet, testified before the House Judiciary Committee about how they moderate their platforms.

This will be the first time executives from these companies will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

