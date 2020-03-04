Facebook is letting the World Health Organization (WHO) advertise for free in an effort to combat misinformation on the global coronavirus outbreak, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post late Tuesday.
"We're focused on making sure everyone can access credible and accurate information," he wrote. "This is critical in any emergency, but it's especially important when there are precautions you can take to reduce the risk of infection."
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Facebook gives WHO free ads to cut down coronavirus misinformation
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.