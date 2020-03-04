CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook gives WHO free ads to cut down coronavirus misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg wants to make sure people "can access credible and accurate" updates on the outbreak.

Facebook wants you to be able to trust what you read about the coronavirus, Mark Zuckerberg said.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is letting the World Health Organization (WHO) advertise for free in an effort to combat misinformation on the global coronavirus outbreak, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post late Tuesday.

"We're focused on making sure everyone can access credible and accurate information," he wrote. "This is critical in any emergency, but it's especially important when there are precautions you can take to reduce the risk of infection."

