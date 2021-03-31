Facebook gives users more control over News Feeds to boost trust in its algorithms

Facebook

Facebook is giving you more control over what you see when you use the social media platform -- in particular what you see appear in your News Feeds and who's allowed to comment on your posts. The social network announced on Wednesday that it's introducing a number of changes, all designed to boost transparency and trust in the way its algorithms operate.

Facebook's VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg published a blog post at the same time the tools were announced, in which refuted the idea that the company's algorithms fuel polarization and manipulate users in pursuit of profit. Clegg said that newly introduced tools were part of a broader move to show users how their own relationship with the algorithm affects their experience on Facebook and boost transparency into how the company works.

"These measures are part of a significant shift in the company's thinking about how it gives people greater understanding of, and control over, how its algorithms rank content, and how it can at the same time utilize content ranking and distribution to ensure the platform has a positive impact on society as a whole," he said.

Most significant among the new tools is the ability to determine what content appears in your News Feed and in what order. You'll now have the power to determine whether you see content appearing chronologically as it's posted, or, as is currently standard on the platform, to see what Facebook's algorithm has decided to show you. If neither of those choices offers you the experience you're after, you'll also be able to filter to see content only from your favourites.

To access these new options, you'll need to look out for the Feed Filters Bar that should appear at the top of your News Feed. This will allow you to switch easily between the different feeds. Facebook introduced a tool allowing you to choose up to 30 favourite people and pages you most enjoy seeing content from back in October, so make sure you've chosen some accounts to view content from before choosing that option in the Feed Filters Bar.

Facebook sometimes places content in your News Feed from people or pages you don't actively follow, which can be confusing. Even with the new controls, it will continue to do this, but it will now explain why it's showing you this content. When these "suggested for you" posts pop up in your feed, you'll now have the option to tap "Why am I seeing this?", which should provide you with more context around the decision.

In addition to having more control over what you see in your News Feed, you'll also have new powers to control who is able to comment on your own public posts. This can range from anyone who is able to see the post, to only the specific people and pages you tag. The hope, said Facebook in a press release, is that you'll be able to limit unwanted interactions and engage in conversations that are "meaningful" to you.

In his post, Clegg promised that Facebook will be introducing more changes later this year to help improve transparency around how the News Feed algorithm works. The company will also launch more surveys to try and understand how people feel about their experiences on Facebook and then transparently adjust the algorithm as a result.

Clegg argued that in spite of suggestions to the contrary, Facebook did not have a polarizing effect on society and its algorithms were not incentivized to promote sensational and misleading content. "The reality is, it's not in Facebook's interest -- financially or reputationally -- to continually turn up the temperature and push users towards ever more extreme content," he said.

In the post, which was titled "You and the Algorithm: It Takes Two to Tango," the Facebook exec encouraged people to view themselves as having a relationship with the company's algorithms, rather than simply being passive victims of it. He said that as social media and the machines on which it is built are here to stay, it was time to "make our peace with them."