Facebook gives parents more control over Messenger Kids

Facebook on Tuesday outlined how it had enhanced parental controls over Messenger Kids, its messaging app for children under 13. It comes months after the social network acknowledged a flaw that let thousands of users join group chats that their parents hadn't approved.

The new features allow parents to check their children's recent contacts and chat history, a log of images sent within chats, a list of contacts the child has blocked and the ability to remotely log their child out of the app.

