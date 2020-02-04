CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook gives parents more control over Messenger Kids

Parents can see who their children are talking to, check the images they've sent or received and remotely log them out of the app.

Facebook is letting parents see exactly what their children are up to on Messenger Kids.

Facebook on Tuesday outlined how it had enhanced parental controls over Messenger Kids, its messaging app for children under 13. It comes months after the social network acknowledged a flaw that let thousands of users join group chats that their parents hadn't approved.

The new features allow parents to check their children's recent contacts and chat history, a log of images sent within chats, a list of contacts the child has blocked and the ability to remotely log their child out of the app.

This story will be updated shortly.