Facebook freezes PAC contributions in the wake of Capitol siege

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Following the violence on Capitol Hill last week, Facebook suspended contributions from its political action committee.

"Following last week's awful violence in DC, we are pausing all of our PAC contributions for at least the current quarter, while we review our policies," Facebook spokesperson Daniel Roberts told CNET. Roberts noted that this doesn't apply to political spending at large.

Microsoft is also pausing political spending until last week's events can be assessed, according to a Monday report from Axios. Historically tech PACs have donated to both Democrats and Republicans.

CNET reached out to Microsoft for more information and we'll update when we hear back.

Social media cracked down on President Donald Trump after a mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6. Facebook ultimately blocked Trump indefinitely and Twitter banned his account permanently.