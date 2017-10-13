Facebook

The next time you work up an appetite Facebook stalking friends from high school or your most recent ex, you won't have to leave the social network to order food.

Facebook now lets you order pickup or delivery from services like DoorDash, ChowNow, EatStreet and others, Facebook said in a blog post Friday. Or you can order right from restaurants like Five Guys, Panera and Chipotle.

"From local spots to national chains, Facebook connects you with old favorites and new discoveries in just a few taps," Alex Himel, vice president of local said in the post.

You can find the Order Food option by going to the Explore menu. The feature is rolling out in the US on iOS, Android and desktop.