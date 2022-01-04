Facebook flooded with over 650,000 posts attacking election before Jan. 6 riot, report says

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Facebook groups were deluged with more than 650,000 posts attacking the 2020 election results ahead of the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an investigation conducted by ProPublica and The Washington Post.

The posts poured in at a clip of more than 10,000 a day between Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020, and the day of the Capitol riot -- many of them labeling Joe Biden's election victory as fraudulent and many going as far as explicitly calling for violence, according to the investigation.

Though former president Donald Trump was suspended from Facebook over concerns that his rhetoric played a role in inciting the Jan. 6 violence, the investigation suggested that Facebook itself played an outsized role in stoking rage that led up to the riot.

The report alleges that Facebook's heavy dependence on groups to drive engagement on the platform played a major part in increasing the reach of false information and inflammatory posts.

Trump supporters took to Facebook to demand a reversal of the results after the election, falsely claiming it was stolen via fraud. Posts calling for "civil war in the streets" and violence at the Capitol became common in pro-Trump Facebook groups. One post stated: "Everyone needs to make a show of FORCE in DC on the 6th." Another promised to "fight like hell" and to "shoot the traitors," while yet another suggested using firing squads to eliminate the "political elite who undermine our freedoms."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment