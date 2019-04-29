Facebook F8 developer conference Day 2: How to watch

Facebook's F8 developer conference got its name because there are eight letters in "Facebook." But read it another way, and it's "fate," something Facebook has had a hard time with these days.

Beset by scandal, Facebook has an opportunity for a reset at its developer conference this week. At the very least, it's a chance for the company's executives to chart a way out of this mess.

Livestream

On Tuesday, April 30, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will hold his opening keynote where he's expected to discuss new ideas around its messaging services, photo sharing, artificial intelligence and more.

On Wednesday, May 1, one of his top lieutenants, CTO Mike Schroepfer, will speak. As he's typically done in years past, "Schroep" will likely focus on the more technical ideas behind Facebook's new announcements. Last year, that meant using AI to take on harassment, while also teaching it to more easily recognize photographs.

When it's happening

The second day of Facebook's developer conference kicks off Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

Where to watch

We'll be streaming the conference live, on this page.

What we can expect

Like Tuesday's announcements , it's a good bet you'll hear a mix of techno-optimism and recognition of the screwups Facebook's made. Also, it's likely you'll get at least one geeky but cool tech demo.