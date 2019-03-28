Facebook extends its Dating service to Mexico, Argentina

Facebook

Facebook Dating users can now use the social network to make the love connection in more countries.

Facebook on Thursday said it had added Mexico and Argentina to the list of countries where its matchmaking service is offered. The dating service launched in September for users in Colombia, with later expansion to Canada and Thailand.

The social networking giant also gave a preview of some new features users can expect in the near future, including one that appears to be designed to address safety concerns. The feature, called Live Location Sharing, allows users to share their date plans and live location with a friend or family member on Facebook via Messenger.

Another forthcoming feature aims to make it easier to create a Facebook Dating profile. The Auto Profile Create will automatically gather photos and information from a user's Facebook account to create a suggested Dating profile. All the information in the new profile can be edited and removed before its creation, and users can still opt to create their own profile from scratch.

The free service, which Facebook unveiled last May during its F8 developer conference, differs from competitors Tinder or Bumble. Instead of swiping left or right to register your interest or lack thereof in potential matches, you scroll through another user's profile and tap if you're interested. And you only see people who aren't your Facebook friends, or people who are friends of friends.

Facebook has said the aim of the service is to help users make lasting connections and not just find hookups.