Facebook experimenting with hiding likes, report says

Facebook may soon start hiding likes on News Feed posts. The company already tested a similar move on Instagram in August as a way to help break users' fixation with getting likes on their pictures.

Data miner Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Facebook is experimenting with the change in its Android app Monday. The company confirmed it's testing the removal of likes on posts to its social media platform to TechCrunch on Monday.

If implemented, Facebook posts will no longer show the number of likes or reactions to a post. The user who created the post can see a list of people and their reactions, but a number won't be displayed. Wong pointed out that likes and reactions on comments were still viewable with this feature turned on.

In August, Facebook said it began the test to "remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive" on Instagram, and it was "excited by the early test results."

It's unclear when the feature will be available on both platforms.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.