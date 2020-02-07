Facebook expects Oculus hardware delays from the coronavirus

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook's popular VR headset, Oculus Quest, has frequently been out of stock. Now supplies of the headset may face more delays due to the coronavirus, which could affect production of the hardware.

The virus has killed nearly 640 people and infected more than 31,000. It's also impacted tech companies, especially those with manufacturing and business in China, where the virus was discovered. And it's been cited as a cause of delays in electronics manufacturing over the past few weeks and has affected travel by companies to trade shows, such as Mobile World Congress, which opens later this month in Barcelona.

On Thursday, a Facebook representative told VR news site UploadVR that the coronavirus would likely complicate availability of Oculus headsets.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.