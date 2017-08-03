César Salza/CNET

Facebook Stories, the Snapchat-esque short-lived messages, are expanding from the social network's phone app to your PC, too.

The messages let you adorn a photo or short video with graphics, text and styles, but the missives disappear after 24 hours. The Facebook web interface you'll see when browsing from a laptop or desktop machine now spotlights a few Stories in the upper right of the page for some people, TechCrunch observed.

Facebook told TechCrunch it's testing the feature for now but expects to spread it further. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook mimicked Snapchat to develop Stories and brought it first to its Instagram photo-sharing site. Not enough for you? Facebook Messenger has the same idea, too.