Facebook expands efforts to fight climate misinformation

Facebook is rolling out new initiatives intended to help get reliable information about climate change onto the platform.

In a blog post Thursday, the company said it would expand and rename its Climate Science Information Center, turning it into the Climate Science Center, and add features like quizzes to educate and inform about climate change.

In an effort to boost credible information, Facebook is making a $1 million investment in a climate grant program in partnership with the International Fact Checking Network to try and fight misinformation. Facebook is also adding to its Facts About Climate Change section.

Finally, the company is launching a video series featuring young advocates against climate change on both Facebook and Instagram between Climate Week in September and the COP26 conference in November.

The company said these new measures were spurred in part by a survey conducted on Facebook, in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, which found that more than 6 in 10 people wanted more information on the subject.