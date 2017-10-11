Facebook down for some users worldwide

downdetector.com

Facebook users around the world have experienced an outage of the social network Wednesday morning, which appears to be still continuing for many.

Users report being unable to use the site, and others report unusual behavior including elements such as the "post" box not appearing.

The outage of the network is being tracked by independent site Down Detector, where users continue to report issues.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram," a Facebook representative told CNET. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Update, 12:30 p.m. ET: Added comment from Facebook.