Facebook ditches Like button in new Page design test

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is testing a new design for some celebrity and business Pages on its mobile app. The social media giant said on Wednesday that the experimental update removes the Like button and the Page's number of Likes to put more focus on the follower count.

The new layout, which was reported earlier by TechCrunch, aims to make it easier for Facebook users to see a more accurate indication of the Page's reach. The follower count shows the number of people getting the Page's posts in their Feed; users can Like a Page and then unfollow it later.

Facebook redesigned its website and mobile app in 2019, giving it a more minimalistic look. The new experimental design for Pages appears to take a similar approach by making key information easier to spot. The test is reportedly now running on Facebook's mobile app, though it's unclear if the test will become more broadly available.