Facebook data used by Cambridge Analytica may still be around

Facebook said it ensured the data used by Cambridge Analytica had been deleted, but UK's Channel 4 News found some circulating online.

Facebook's troubles over its handling of data continue. 

The data used by Cambridge Analytica -- data Facebook said had been deleted -- may still be circulating. 

That's according to a report from the UK's Channel 4 News, which saw some of the information, which included details on 136,000 individuals from Colorado. 

The data, which Cambridge Analytica inappropriately obtained from a third party app on Facebook for use in political ads, is at the core of the privacy scandal hitting Facebook. It's part of data on 50 million Facebook users that include profiles on people's personalities and psychological details.

Facebook had previously insisted that all of the data obtained by Cambridge Analytica was destroyed. 

A spokesman for Facebook wasn't immediately available for comment. 

