Facebook curbs news pages with political ties

Angela Lang/CNET

Elections 2020

Facebook is moving to make news on its platform more trustworthy in the lead up to the 2020 election. Its latest program, announced Tuesday, will see news publications with ties to political parties or politicians now banned from claiming the news exemption for Facebook's ads authorization process.

News pages with political ties will remain on Facebook, but will be held to the same advertising standard as political entities.

"We're implementing the following restrictions: news Pages with these affiliations will not be eligible for inclusion in Facebook News, and they won't have access to news messaging on the Messenger Business Platform or the WhatsApp business API," Facebook said in a post.

Facebook says it's working on how to identify politically connected publishers.