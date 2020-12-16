Facebook creating an AI tool called TLDR that summarizes news articles, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is building an AI assistant called TLDR that will summarize news articles into bullet points, so a user won't have to read a full story, Buzzfeed News reported Tuesday. The tool -- named for the internet acronym "too long, didn't read" -- would also provide audio narration of full articles and a voice assistant to answer questions about a story, the report said.

The social media giant has faced criticism over its role in the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 US presidential election and the Black Lives Matter movement. It's also facing multiple antitrust lawsuits over its dominance in social networking.

The news of TLDR was met with skepticism from some members of the media on Twitter.

News of the tool and other potential future products and features came at an end-of-year companywide meeting led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, Buzzfeed News reported. Facebook executives also told employees that the company is working on a neural sensor that detects people's thoughts and translates them into action, as well as a new virtual reality social network called Horizon.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.