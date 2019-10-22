Facebook commits $1B to address housing issues

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook has announced a $1 billion pledge to help resolve the affordable housing crisis in California over the next decade. In a blog post Tuesday, Facebook CFO David Wehner said the social media giant is partnering with the state of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom on the project to provide more low- and mixed-income housing.

"Access to more affordable housing for all families is key to addressing economic inequality and restoring social mobility," Newsom said. "State government cannot solve housing affordability alone -- we need others to join Facebook in stepping up."

Of the $1 billion, $250 million will go to a partnership with the state of California to create mixed-income housing on excess state-owned land; $150 million will go toward building affordable housing in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Facebook is headquartered, including for the homeless; $225 million is earmarked for land already owned by Facebook in Menlo Park that's now been zoned for housing and will see 1,500 mixed-income units built; and $25 million will go toward housing for teachers, first responders and nurses in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Lastly, $350 million will be devoted to ensuring the above projects are successful.