Facebook clones Snapchat stories, tests photos and videos that disappear after a day

Facebook

Sick of your Facebook photos hanging around forever, only to reappear years later in spooky montages of of friends and family members?

Soon you might have the option to have them automatically disappear, a la Snapchat.

Facebook is testing a feature it calls "Stories" in Ireland. It allows users to share photos and video that disappear after no more than 24 hours, and won't appear on users' main Timeline. Facebook says it plans to expand the test to other countries in the coming months.

Stories was added to Instagram, the photo-based social media platform owned by Facebook, last year. Both mimic the Stories feature on rival Snapchat, where content disappears after a short time. Other Snapchat-like tested by Facebook include new camera and messaging features and mask effects.

Facebook told CNET in a statement: "We want to make it fast and fun for people to share creative and expressive photos and videos with whoever they want, whenever they want."

What's next, Facebook spectacles?

Updated with comment and additional information from Facebook.