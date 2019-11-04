Facebook changes corporate logo to distinguish products from main app

Facebook

The Facebook logo is getting a refresh. On Monday the social networking giant announced that it would be changing its corporate logo from one that is synonymous with its main Facebook app and website to one that can better mesh with the other products it owns and operates including Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

In a blog post Antonio Lucio, Facebook's chief marketing officer, says that the new branding -- which has the Facebook name spelled out in a different font than the one that has adorned its namesake service for years -- was "designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app."

The new logo is designed to pair with its various services, changing color to match the product it is accompanying such as green for WhatsApp or the purple and orange hue that is associated with Instagram.

The new branding will also be more pronounced in the various products. "People should know which companies make the products they use," writes Lucio. "This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences."