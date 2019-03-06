Facebook's vision for the future focuses on private messaging

James Martin/CNET

Facebook, which has been under fire over privacy concerns, is doubling down on private messaging.

"I believe the future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure and their messages and content won't stick around forever," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post Wednesday. "This is the future I hope we will help bring about."

Zuckerberg said he thinks people will still post publicly on the world's largest social network but that a growing number of its 2.3 billion users are using messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to converse privately with their friends and family. They're also sharing more photos and videos that vanish in 24 hours through a feature called Stories.

In the post, the tech mogul outlines six principles Facebook is using to guide its work to build a more "privacy-focused platform."

They include encrypting people's messages, making sure their messages and posts aren't stored for longer than necessary and letting people communicate across any of the apps Facebook owns.

Facebook, though, doesn't have the best track record when it comes to user privacy. The company has faced more criticism after revelations surfaced that UK political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvested the data of up to 87 million users without their permission.

"I understand that many people don't think Facebook can or would even want to build this kind of privacy-focused platform -- because frankly we don't currently have a strong reputation for building privacy protective services, and we've historically focused on tools for more open sharing," Zuckerberg wrote in the post. "But we've repeatedly shown that we can evolve to build the services that people really want, including in private messaging and stories."