Mark Zuckerberg agrees to face European Parliament

James Martin/CNET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could be headed to Brussels, Belgium to testify before the European Parliament, according to President of the EP Antonio Tajani.

Tajani confirmed that the Facebook chief had accepted his invitation in a tweet on Wednesday, and said the meeting could happen as early as next week.

Zuckerberg will meet the leaders of the political groups, as well as the chair and the rapporteur of the Committee for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs. The focus of the meetings will be on the potential impact of Facebook on electoral processes in Europe, as well as other aspects of personal data protection.

Tajani extending an invitation to Zuckerberg to appear in Brussels following the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March. Zuckerberg testified before Congress in April regarding the Cambridge Analytica and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But in spite of his trips to Washington DC and Brussels, the Facebook CEO is not amenable to talking to all politicians about his company's role in the scandal. He has declined to speak to British politicians on multiple occasions -- the latest rejection taking place only on Tuesday -- despite being threatened with a potential formal summons by Parliament.

His acceptance of the EU's invitation is a further snub to politicians in the UK, but is being welcomed warmly in Brussels.

"Our citizens deserve a full and detailed explanation," said Tajani. "I welcome Mark Zuckerberg's decision to appear in person before the representatives of 500 million Europeans. It is a step in the right direction towards restoring confidence."

It's not yet clear whether Zuckerberg's meetings in Parliament will be held in public or behind closed doors.

"We have accepted the Council of President's proposal to meet with leaders of the European Parliament and appreciate the opportunity for dialogue, to listen to their views and show the steps we are taking to better protect people's privacy," said a company spokeswoman in a statement.