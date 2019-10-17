Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the case for free expression amid criticism

James Martin/CNET

Mark Zuckerberg said providing people a voice and including everyone are central to everything he creates, comments that come as the Facebook CEO tries to fend off criticism that his company has too much power to shape social and political discourse.

In a speech at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Zuckerberg said big tech platforms have "decentralized power" by giving people the opportunity to express their own voices. Saying the platforms constitute a "fifth estate," Zuckerberg argued that internet platforms mean "people no longer need to rely on traditional gatekeepers."

Zuckerberg's appearance at Georgetown comes as the company he built faces mounting pressure to do more to combat misinformation, hate speech and other offensive content. But the company has also faced allegations that it censors conservative speech, which Facebook repeatedly denies.

The company's hands-off approach to political speech has also attracted more scrutiny in the last month, especially from Democrats. Facebook, which has 2.5 billion users, doesn't send political speech to fact checkers.

Earlier this month, Facebook rejected a request from Joe Biden's presidential campaign to pull down an ad that contained misinformation about the former vice president. In response, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a US Democratic senator from Massachusetts, ran an ad with the false claim that Zuckerberg endorsed Trump to prove a point about the social network's policy. The ad noted that it included misinformation.

Zuckerberg has been talking to conservatives about their concerns about bias. He's had a quiet series of dinners with aggrieved conservatives to hear their complaints. In September, he also visited President Donald Trump and lawmakers from both parties during a rare visit to Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Facebook is forming an oversight board to oversee some of its toughest content decisions. The board, which is expected to be made up of 40 members, plans to start hearing cases next year.