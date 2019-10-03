Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg live streams employee Q&A in rare move

James Martin/CNET

In a rare move, Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg live streamed an internal Q&A with employees to the public on Thursday.

Zuckerberg broadcasted the Q&A from his Facebook account days after The Verge published transcripts and audio clips of Zuckerberg speaking to employees at two town hall meetings in July. In his leaked remarks, Zuckerberg told employees he was ready to "go to the mat" and fight for Facebook if Sen. Elizabeth Warren becomes president and tries to break up the social media giant.

"Maybe I said it in a little bit more unfiltered of a way than I would externally but fundamentally...we believe everything that we said that was in there," he said.

One employee asked Zuckerberg how the company was going to stay impartial given his remarks about the Democratic presidential candidate.

Zuckerberg said he's trying not to "antagonize her further" but noted his remarks were geared toward a specific policy not the election overall.

"Even when people disagree with what I think would be good and happen in the world I still want to give them a voice," he told employees.

Zuckerberg said that live streaming the Q&A was an experiment, quipping that he does such a "bad job" at interviews that "what do we have to lose?"

From encryption to child exploitation, Zuckerberg addressed a variety of topics during his roughly hour-long Q&A with employees along with the major news surrounding the company on Thursday.

European Court ruling about illegal content

On Thursday, Europe's top court ruled that the EU can order Facebook to monitor and pull down illegal content from the platform, even if it's posted by people outside of those borders.

Zuckerberg said he thought the ruling set a "very troubling precedent" because there are a lot of challenges tied to content moderation.

"This is going to be something that I would imagine we and other services will be litigating and basically trying to get to clarity on what this means over a long period of time," he said.

Encryption

Attorney General William Barr also sent a letter to Zuckerberg on Thursday asking the company to delay plans to encrypt its messaging services because of concerns that it will hamper efforts by law enforcement to find illegal activity on the platform such as child exploitation and election meddling.

Facebook plans to encrypt and integrate Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram direct messaging so users can send texts and photos to one another without switching services. Zuckerberg said he understands the concerns.

"This is like one of the core tensions that I think we face," he said. "I mean, there are these different equities that that we try to balance."

Suppressing conservative speech

Facebook, like other social networks, have faced accusations that it suppresses conservative content but has repeatedly denied those claims.

Zuckerberg said that the company tries not to be biased but he understands where those concerns are coming from. People in the tech industry donate more to Democrats than Republicans and have their own policy preferences.

"We want everyone to have a voice but I just think this is a good kind of learning moment to remember that," he said.

Originally published Oct. 3 at 4:38 p.m.

Update, 5:43 p.m.: Includes more comments from Q&A.