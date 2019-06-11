Facebook's Zuckerberg called Pelosi after altered video but she hasn't responded

James Martin/CNET

Silence might speak louder than words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has criticized Facebook for not removing a video that was altered to make her seem drunk.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Pelosi to talk about how the company deals with misinformation but that she wasn't "eager" to hear his explanation and didn't call back. Their staff members have been in touch, though, according to the Post, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Tensions between the California Democrat and the world's largest social network have escalated after Facebook decided to leave the doctored Pelosi up. The social network shows articles from fact-checkers on desktop and reduced its reach on NewsFeed, but doesn't label the video itself as manipulated. Twitter also left the video up. YouTube took it down.

One version of the video that was posted by the group Politics WatchDog got nearly 3 million views, but is no longer available. The group claimed last week Facebook took it down, but the social network said it didn't. Pelosi said in May that Facebook's refusal to remove the altered video showed that the company's leaders were "willing enablers" of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Pelosi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook declined to comment or confirm The Post's report.

On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on manipulated media and "deepfakes," a technique that uses AI to create videos of people doing or saying something they didn't.