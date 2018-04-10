Facebook was hit with yet another lawsuit over data misuse on Tuesday.

Getty

Lawyers in the US and the UK filed the suit in the US District Court in Delaware against Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and two other companies, claiming they misused personal data from more than 71 million people through the social networking platform to develop "political propaganda campaigns" in both countries. The attorneys are seeking class action status.

The lawsuit claims Facebook failed to protect the personal information of 70.6 American and 1 million British users of the social network. It says the data was used in the June 2016 UK "Brexit" Referendum and then during the 2016 US presidential election.

The two additional companies named in the suit are SCL Group Limited -- Cambridge Analytica's parent company -- and Global Science Research Limited (GSR).

The suit also names Cambridge University lecturer Aleksandr Kogan, who created an app several years ago that collected personal information from people's Facebook profiles in exchange for a personality quiz. Through those people, Kogan was able to collect friends information from up to 87 million people's profiles, Facebook says. Kogan reportedly passed along the information to the UK-based political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, which was later hired by the Trump presidential campaign. Kogan is a founding director of GSR.

The suit comes as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's expected to answer questions about the biggest scandal to hit Facebook in its 14-year history and reassure lawmakers, investors, advertisers and users that Facebook can be trusted with personal data.

"Facebook utterly failed in its duty and promise to secure the personal information of millions of its users, and, when aware that this stolen information was aimed against its owners, it failed to take appropriate action," said Robert Ruyak, co-lead counsel in the class action suit, in a statement. "Facebook must be held responsible for failing to protect its users' personal information."

The suit names seven individual plaintiffs -- five American and two British -- who are all Facebook users. The data that was obtained includes names, phone numbers, email and mail addresses, and political and religious affiliations. The suit claims this information was used "to accomplish Cambridge Analytica's driving principle: to build psychological profiles of voters to affect election results in the UK and the US," according to the release.

In response to the suit, Facebook reiterated a comment from Paul Grewal, its deputy general counsel: "We are committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people's information. We will take whatever steps are required to see that this happens."

Tuesday's suit comes hot on the heals of another lawsuit filed against Facebook by law firm Hagens Berman on Monday for failing to protect consumer data. That followed a similar case last month alleging Facebook and Cambridge Analytica violated California's unfair competition law. Both requested class action status.

In response to outcry over the misuse of data, Facebook has made changes to its site and launched a tool to let users know if they were affected by the data scandal. The company also announced new privacy settings and a clearer privacy policy, and said it's auditing the apps on its site to so it'll know how data is being collected.

