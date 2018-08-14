On this podcast, we talk about:
- A look at Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal.
- Mark Zuckerberg's upbringing before starting Facebook.
- Google is still probably tracking your location even after you turned off location tracking.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and your privacy (The 3:59, Ep. 442)
