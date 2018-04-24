Aleksandr Kogan, who previously claimed to be a scapegoat in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, appears today before a UK government inquiry into fake news. Watch the live video below.

Dr Kogan is a key player in the revelations surrounding Facebook and data consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. A researcher at the University of Cambridge, Kogan created a Facebook app in 2013 that harvested personal user data from the millions of Facebook users and sold the data to controversial company Cambridge Analytica.

Kogan and others from the academic world are sometimes allowed access to Facebook data for the purposes of research -- often in collaboration with the university itself. There are strict rules governing what they can do with that data to prevent misuse, although Kogan said he had assumed his actions were acceptable. "I think that the core idea we had," he told 60 Minutes, "that everybody knows and nobody cares, was wrong. For that, I am sincerely sorry."

Kogan told the UK committee Facebook provided the data to him without a signed agreement or any requirement to delete or return data provided to academics. He said that Facebook later asked him to delete the data in 2015 and he did so.

After the revelations surfaced in March, Kogan said he was being made "a scapegoat" by Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, which suspended the researcher from the platform.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.