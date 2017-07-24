Facebook cafeteria workers vote to unionize

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook, like many Silicon Valley companies, offers in-house cafeterias in its offices as one of the many perks to its employees. But those doing the actual food service work are rarely, if ever, compensated to the level of the engineers and marketing gurus who eat in those cafeterias every day.

On Friday, some 500 cafeteria workers at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park voted to join Unite Here Local 19 -- a California-based union representing 4,500 workers that already services other Silicon Valley companies like Intel.

It's been an ongoing trend: Food service workers in tech companies have been fighting to raise wages and bridge Silicon Valley company income inequality by joining these unions and starting campaigns like Silicon Valley Rising.

By increasing the minimum wage to $15 back in 2015, along with other added benefits, Facebook had attempted to get ahead of this problem. But even at that income level, it's hard to make ends meet for anyone living near the company's home campus in San Mateo County, with its tech-fueled cost of living at sky-high levels.

They also fall into an unfortunate middle ground -- many earning too much to qualify for state health care, but too little to afford the health insurance Facebook offers, says a Facebook-employed family who spoke to the Guardian. The family of five is currently living out of a garage in Menlo Park.

Complicating matters is the fact that service employees are often contractors, rather than direct employees of the tech giants. Facebook claims it offers some employee benefits to these workers, like eating meals in the kitchen and using the shuttle, but policies are ultimately left up to their primary employer, which in this case is the facility service company Flagship.

"Our vendor workers are valued members of our community," said a Facebook spokesperson. "We are committed to providing a safe, fair, work environment to everyone who helps Facebook bring the world closer together, including contractors. Our commitment does not change, regardless of union status."

Neither Union Here nor Flagship immediately responded for comment.

