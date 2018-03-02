Facebook buys Kim Kardashian West celebrity prank show

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Jason LaVeris

I woke up this morning with the feeling that something was missing from my life.

Now I know what it is. A humorous reality show based on Kim Kardashian West's family.

"Whoa," I hear you cry. "What about 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'?"

Ah, but that isn't supposed to be funny. "You Kiddin' Me" is.

This is a new show and Facebook has snatched it up for its Facebook Watch channel. Facebook, you see, is attempting to usurp YouTube.

"Inspired by Kardashian West's own fun family antics, 'You Kiddin' Me' is a comedic prank series where the kids are in charge and celebrities must do everything their own children say," a press release explains. It sounds like "Punk'd," but without Ashton Kutcher.

It's apparently based on Kardashian West's own family. I had no idea that her husband, Kanye West, might be such a wag.

Beware, though, all those who live anywhere near celebrities. This series will feature fine, well-adjusted celebrity kids pranking not only their celebrity parents, but also unsuspecting members of the public.

Should you be a devout Facebooker, please don't think you'll be a mere spectator. You, too, will get the chance to prank your favorite Facebook celebrity.

Who will be first in line to prank Kanye, telling him, perhaps, that he won an award when he actually didn't?

I feel sure the 10-episode series will be a vast success. Kardashian West, an accomplished businesswoman, is an executive producer of the series. Little she touches doesn't make money.

The only question is whether it'll be contrived, rather than funny. Oh, that's a minor detail.