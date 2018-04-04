Facebook now lets you delete third-party apps in bulk

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images

Amid increased pressure in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has released a new tool designed to help you more easily manage the third party apps that have access to your data.

Previously if you wanted to delete third-party apps from your Facebook page you had to delete them one by one. But now it's possible to delete them in bulk. Facebook confirmed the addition to Techcrunch Tuesday.

If you head to your settings and select "apps" you'll come to the following page.

Facebook

In the past, you had to delete these apps one-by-one. But now you can tick the ones you want to get rid of and click "remove".

Facebook

Simple as that.

Facebook continues to grapple with the issue of privacy, determined to convince us that it's being responsible with the large swathes of data it's entrusted with. Cambridge Analytica, a digital analytics firm with ties to the Trump presidential campaign, used access to ill-gotten data from 50 million Facebook users to target voters. A backlash to this raised questions about how Facebook handles our data and led to calls by lawmakers for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress.

Time will tell if the changes currently being implemented by Facebook will impact public opinion, but for now it's easier to track who has access to your data and, if necessary, to revoke that access.