Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

Founder Mark Zuckerberg once said he didn't think such content should be removed.

Facebook on Monday updated its hate speech policy to prohibit "content that denies or distorts the Holocaust." 

"Our decision is supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people," Monika Bickert, its vice president of content policy, said in a release. "According to a recent survey of adults in the US aged 18-39, almost a quarter said they believed the Holocaust was a myth, that it had been exaggerated or they weren't sure."

In 2018, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg sparked outrage for saying Holocaust denial shouldn't be removed from the social network  because he didn't think "that they're intentionally getting it wrong."

