Facebook bans foreign ads, citing concerns about meddling in Irish abortion referendum

Getty Images

Facebook is banning foreign ads related to Ireland's upcoming abortion referendum, citing concerns about international groups that are trying to influence the outcome by purchasing ads on the platform.

On May 25, voters in Ireland will decide whether to repeal a constitutional abortion ban. The referendum has brought attention from all over the world, and although Ireland doesn't allow political donations from other countries, that law doesn't apply to advertising on social media.

Starting Tuesday, Facebook says it'll "begin rejecting ads related to the referendum if they are being run by advertisers based outside of Ireland."

"We understand the sensitivity of this campaign and will be working hard to ensure neutrality at all stages," Facebook said in a statement. "We are an open platform for people to express ideas and views on both sides of a debate. Our goal is simple: to help ensure a free, fair and transparent vote on this important issue."

Facebook is making efforts to improve its transparency in the aftermath of its data privacy scandal, in which information on 87 million people had been misused by data profiling firm Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 US presidential election. In April, the social networking company launched a view ads feature in Ireland, which lets users see all the ads an advertiser is running on Facebook at the same time. The company also says it's deploying Election Integrity Artificial Intelligence for the referendum, which uses AI to identify fake accounts, misinformation or foreign interference.