Facebook at F8 says WhatsApp to get shopping catalogs

Changes are coming to Facebook's messaging services, including WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp Business is getting product catalogs, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday during Facebook's annual developer conference, F8.

Those catalogs are aimed at small businesses that may not have a website but are using private social platforms to communicate with customers, he said.

WhatsApp Business launched earlier in April.

