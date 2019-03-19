Facebook announces steps it's taking to prevent discriminatory ads

James Martin/CNET

Facebook is making changes to housing, employment and credit ads on the social network in an effort to protect its users from discrimination.

The company said Tuesday that advertisers who run housing, employment and credit ads will no longer be able to target users based on age, gender of zip code. Advertisers who run these type of ads will also have a fewer options when it comes to targeting users. Facebook also said it's building a tool so users can search for housing ads throughout the US.

"Housing, employment and credit ads are crucial to helping people buy new homes, start great careers, and gain access to credit," said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in a blog post on Tuesday. "They should never be used to exclude or harm people."

The changes are part of a settlement that Facebook has with civil rights groups including the ACLU, who filed lawsuits against the social network alleging that Facebook allowed advertisers to discriminate against users by excluding people from seeing certain housing, employment and credit ads based on gender, age and where they lived.

Civil rights groups, labor organizations, workers and consumers filed five discrimination lawsuits against Facebook between 2016 and 2018, according to the settlement posted by the ACLU. In 2016, Facebook pulled a tool that allowed advertisers to exclude users from seeing housing, employment and credit ads based on their "ethnic affinity."

"As the internet — and platforms like Facebook — play an increasing role in connecting us all to information related to economic opportunities, it's crucial that micro-targeting not be used to exclude groups that already face discrimination," said Galen Sherwin, senior staff attorney at the ACLU in a statement. "We are pleased Facebook has agreed to take meaningful steps to ensure that discriminatory advertising practices are not given new life in the digital era, and we expect other tech companies to follow Facebook's lead."