Facebook and Instagram outages strike again

Facebook and Instagram are down for some users including in the United States, more than a week after the social network said a "routine test" caused the site to go offline.
Users flocked to Twitter on Tuesday to vent about the social media outage using the hashtags "FacebookDown" and "InstagramDown." Even Facebook took to Twitter to alert users the company was working on fixing the outage.
The outage adds to a list of troubles that have been plaguing the company this year. Last week, The New York Times published a more than 5,000-word investigation that shined a harsh spotlight on how Facebook executives handled a number of scandals including election meddling by Russian trolls and data misuse.
Facebook didn't immediately have an explanation about what was causing Tuesday's outage.
Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, shows that users reported issues with Facebook around 4:41 a.m. PST. The outage mainly hit the East Coast in the United States along with parts of South America, Europe and Asia.
By 10 a.m. PST, users were still reporting that Facebook was either slow or wasn't working.
