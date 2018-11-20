Facebook and Instagram outages strike again

James Martin

Facebook and Instagram are down for some users including in the United States, more than a week after the social network said a "routine test" caused the site to go offline.

Users flocked to Twitter on Tuesday to vent about the social media outage using the hashtags "FacebookDown" and "InstagramDown." Even Facebook took to Twitter to alert users the company was working on fixing the outage.

We know some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) November 20, 2018

The outage adds to a list of troubles that have been plaguing the company this year. Last week, The New York Times published a more than 5,000-word investigation that shined a harsh spotlight on how Facebook executives handled a number of scandals including election meddling by Russian trolls and data misuse.

Facebook didn't immediately have an explanation about what was causing Tuesday's outage.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages, shows that users reported issues with Facebook around 4:41 a.m. PST. The outage mainly hit the East Coast in the United States along with parts of South America, Europe and Asia.

Screenshot from Downdetector.com

By 10 a.m. PST, users were still reporting that Facebook was either slow or wasn't working.

Sitting at work waiting for Facebook & Instagram to come back like… #FacebookDown #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/pWofhKXOOs — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) November 20, 2018

When everyone says they don’t use Facebook anymore but the whole world collapses because it goes down #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/6QvTY6QCJS — Ossining NY Police (@OssiningPolice) November 20, 2018

Facebook AND Instagram is down! There are millions of people who are now walking around wondering what else their smart phone can do. 😂😂🤣🤣#facebookdown #instagramdown — KenIsJustKen (@kenisjustken) November 20, 2018

me rushing to twitter to make sure i'm not the only one whose facebook and instagram are acting up#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/cRsaGCUgqh — zyx (@kkijiyong) November 20, 2018

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals

: The best discounts we've found so far.