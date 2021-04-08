Angela Lang/CNET

You're not the only one experiencing issues with your Facebook or Instagram accounts. The sites appear to be having problems across the US, with reports of outages spiking on Downdetector on Thursday afternoon.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than half of Facebook user reports on Downdetector say they're experiencing a total blackout, while around a quarter are having login issues. Around the same number are experiencing issues with News Feed.

Nearly three quarters of Instagram users who flagged issues on Downdetector say they're having problems with News Feed, while around 9% are experiencing issues with Stories.

Users have also flagged connection issues on Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp. Some people are also having trouble sending and receiving messages and logging in.

As usual, people quickly went to the go-to site for when Facebook and its family of apps is down: Twitter.

Facebook and Instagram is down. Who do we go to? pic.twitter.com/cJnCNSmfQZ — Alex 🍉 (@leximojicadg) April 8, 2021

Everyone coming to Twitter because Facebook and Instagram are down.

pic.twitter.com/rLZoey85hN — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) April 8, 2021

People seized the opportunity to poke fun at the apps, with one user tweeting: "The world stepping away from their screens after Facebook and Instagram going down."

The world stepping away from their screens after Facebook and Instagram going down. pic.twitter.com/DrqCCXzLqy — Henry Houston (@hwhouston1) April 8, 2021

Another tweet reads: "Realising Facebook and Instagram are down and I haven't been hacked," along with a dancing GIF.

Realising Facebook and Instagram are down and I haven’t been hacked pic.twitter.com/0BkIrRMiXk — Brick Wall (@BrickWall_UK) April 8, 2021

"So did we all just log onto Twitter too to see what was going on with #Facebook and #Instagram?" someone else wrote.

So did we all just log onto Twitter too to see what was going on with #FACEBOOK AND #INSTAGRAM? pic.twitter.com/u64FAzp9tX — Stephanie J (@stephaniej143) April 8, 2021

Unfortunately, going to Twitter may not even be an option for some users, with reports for Twitter also spiking on Downdetector. Around half of the reports are linked to the website, while a quarter are tied to the Twitter Android app. Around the same number of reports are flagging login issues.