Facebook and Instagram are back up after some users experienced issues

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for some users on Wednesday. As of around 2:30 p.m. PT, outages were concentrated in regions including North and South America and Europe.

The most reported problems on Facebook were with images, according to Downdetector. Some people were also having issues with Newsfeed and logging in. On Instagram, the majority of issues were with Newsfeed, followed by Instagram Stories and posting images to the feed.

People also experienced issues with WhatsApp. The majority of reported problems were with sending and receiving messages, followed by connection issues, according to Downdetector.

Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook.

"Earlier today, some people may have had trouble with images across our family of apps due to a network error," a Facebook representative said. "The issue has been resolved and we are back up and running. We apologize for any inconvenience."