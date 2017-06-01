Facebook albums aren't just for photos anymore

Facebook

Clearly, Facebook doesn't have enough ways to share your audiovisual story with the world. So -- in addition to Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories, the My Day section of Facebook Messenger and your plain ol' Facebook wall -- you'll soon be able to add additional items to your Facebook Albums as well.

With a new update rolling out today on Android and the web, and coming soon to iOS as well, Facebook will let you add text posts, check-ins and other forms of content to your photo albums. (Videos aren't a brand-new addition to albums, but they're fair game as well.)

Plus, you'll be able to feature albums on your Facebook profile, and your friends and family can sign up for notifications whenever you update a specific album as well.

Here's a full list of the new features, courtesy of a Facebook rep:

More content sharing: Not just for photos anymore, now people can include videos, check-ins, text posts and more in their albums. Gone on a surf trip recently? Share videos of you tacking your waves, your check-in at the pier, a photo of your board and more – in a single album. Follow and unfollow specific albums: People now have the option to follow (or unfollow!) a friend's album to avoid missing any new posts. So, never fear you are missing an update on your friend's new puppy. You can follow their album, and see all new updates to that album in your News Feed. Remember that notifications for specific albums can always be turned on/off. Collaborate with friends and family: Share and organize photos from group trips in one place. When creating an album, you can easily add people to collaborate with you on it. New! Featured Albums: With this new update, people can showcase their favorite albums right on their Profile.

It's easy to see the move as the latest in Facebook's war with Snapchat, but don't forget that Google Photos got a major overhaul last month, including a way to automatically share albums with suggested friends.

Disclosure: Sean's wife works for Facebook as a business-to-business video project coordinator.