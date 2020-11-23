Facebook aims to spur more holiday giving with new tool

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is trying to encourage more people to use the social network to give back during the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the company said it's releasing a new tool in the US that will allow users to create and donate to holiday drives where people collect food, clothes and other necessities for those in need. To create a drive, users go to Facebook's community help page, which they can find by typing "community help" in the search bar. Then they click on "request or offer help" and "create drive."

Facebook

The release of the new tool is another example of how Facebook is trying to show it can be a force for good amid criticism it hasn't done enough to combat misinformation and hate speech on its site. Nonprofits have been relying more on social networks in recent years to spur donations or spread the word about a cause.

Facebook is also matching up to $7 million in eligible donations to US nonprofits on Dec. 1. A virtual event called Peace Through Music: A Global Event For Social Justice, featuring performances and appearances from artists such as Billie Eilish, Ringo Starr and Yo-Yo Ma, will also be streamed exclusively on Facebook Live on Dec. 1. The event kicks off at noon PT and users can watch it by visiting the Playing For Change Facebook Page or Facebook App Page.

"This year has been difficult for everyone – but one silver lining has been the immense compassion and generosity that so many people have shown," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a blog post.

Facebook and Instagram users have raised more than $100 million for coronavirus-related causes and $65 million for those supporting racial justice this year. More than 3.9 million people have visited Facebook's Community Help page.