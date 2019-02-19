Facebook AI chief: We want to make smart assistants that have 'common sense'

Brian Ach via Getty Images

Facebook has its eyes on artificial intelligence chips.

In recent interviews, Facebook's chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, said the company is developing its own AI chips for making more conversational digital assistants, monitoring Facebook content in real time and working much faster with less energy consumption.

"In terms of new uses, one thing Facebook would be interested in is offering smart digital assistants — something that has a level of common sense," LeCun told the Financial Times. "They have background knowledge and you can have a discussion with them on any topic."

LeCun reportedly wants Facebook's digital assistant to be more like humans and to understand "what will happen when the world responds to [its] interactions with it."

Besides smart assistants, Facebook also reportedly plans to develop AI chips that can monitor content in real time in order to help human moderators decide what to keep on the social network and what to remove. He also reportedly wants to lower the chips' power consumption and make them process information much faster.

Facebook in April started assembling its own team to develop chips, aiming to keep pace with tech giants like Google, Intel and Qualcomm in the artificial intelligence race. The social media giant posted jobs in two categories: AI chips and machine learning for Oculus virtual reality headsets. Facebook already uses AI to help with everything from fighting bots that set up fake accounts to fixing images of your friends.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.