Facebook again defends its research on kids as it comes under increased scrutiny

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook is again pushing back against reporting from The Wall Street Journal, this time surrounding the tech giant's impact on kids and efforts to attract preteen users. In a blog post on Wednesday, Facebook said it conducts research to make sure its products are as safe as possible.

"There is nothing nefarious or secretive about this work," the post said, also noting that "appealing to younger generations" is not unusual. "Considering that our competitors are doing the same thing, it would actually be newsworthy if Facebook didn't do this work."

The Journal report was part of a series about how the social network knows about the harmful effects of its platforms but downplays them publicly. Facebook is scheduled to testify before Congress on its impact on the mental health of children on Thursday.