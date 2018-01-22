James Martin/CNET

Facebook has offered a status update about what happens to democracy when social media gets involved.

The social network, which boasts 2 billion users worldwide, acknowledged in three posts on Monday that social media can be problematic for democracies. This comes more than a year after the company's founder, Mark Zuckerberg, said it was "crazy" to think that fake news on Facebook.swayed the 2016 presidential election.

In one of the posts, Facebook's product manager of civic engagement, Samidh Chakrabarti, pointed directly at fake news as an issue that plagues social media, along with foreign interference, political harassment, unequal participation and echo chambers.

"In 2016, we at Facebook were far too slow to recognize how bad actors were abusing our platform," Chakrabarti said in the post.

The posts on Monday come as Facebook and Zuckerberg have shifted their tones on social media and political issues. Zuckerberg said his goal for 2018 was to fix the series of issues from Facebook, and the company has since changed its News Feed to focus more on families rather than politics.

The three posts on Monday are a part of Facebook's "Hard Questions" series, in which company executives confront issues the company has been criticized over.

"Now, we're as determined as ever to fight the negative influences and ensure that our platform is unquestionably a source for democratic good," said Katie Harbath, Facebook's global politics and government outreach director.

The third post comes from Cass R. Sunstein, a professor at Harvard Law School, who argued that Facebook hurts democracy by creating an environment that fosters divide.

In all three posts, Facebook remains confident that social media can be good for democracy -- if it's run properly. But it also admitted that the way it's been run before has lead to negative effects for millions of its users.

