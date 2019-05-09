Celebrating a friend's birthday on Facebook is about to get more interactive than just posting a message on their wall.
The social network said Thursday that it's introducing a new way to celebrate birthdays in Stories, a feature that lets users post photos and videos that vanish in 24 hours.
Now you can add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to a friend's Story that's meant for celebrating the big day. The "Birthday Stories" feature is launching globally today.
About 500 million people use Stories every day, according to Facebook.
Discuss: Facebook adds way to celebrate birthdays in Stories
