Facebook adds tribute section, new tools for memorialized profiles

Facebook

Facebook is trying to improve the ways people can remember loved ones on its platform.

The social network on Tuesday added a new tributes section for memorialized accounts and more control for users who manage these accounts. Facebook made the changes based on feedback from different religions and cultures, as well as experts and academics.

"Over 30 million people view memorialized profiles every month to post stories, commemorate milestones and remember those who have passed away," wrote Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook, in a blog post.

The new tributes section creates a separate tab on memorialized profiles where friends and family can share posts while keeping the original timeline of loved ones who've passed away. Legacy contacts can now moderate the posts shared to the tributes section by changing tagging settings, removing tags and changing privacy settings.

The platform will also only allow friends and family members to request having an account memorialized.

Facebook also improved its artificial intelligence systems to prevent the memorialized profiles from making awkward appearances. It will keep the profile from showing up in places where they may cause distress, such as recommending the deceased be invited to an event.