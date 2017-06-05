Facebook celebrates Pride Month with new filters, reactions

Facebook

June is officially Pride Month in celebration of the LGBTQ community, and Facebook is adding features so your profile can join in the revelry.

For the entire month, Facebook will provide a rainbow frame you can add to your profile picture to celebrate Pride. At the time of writing, I wasn't able to find Facebook's official frame, but one should show up soon to go with several user-made templates you can choose from. There's also a new rainbow flag reaction emoji you can select for posts and comments.

On Facebook's camera, you can choose from several masks and frames by selecting the magic wand tool. Instagram and Facebook Messenger will also get in on the action, with new stickers and effects to help you celebrate the LGBTQ community.