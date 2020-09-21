Facebook adds new tool to help creators protect their images

Facebook

Facebook on Monday said it's expanding its tools to help creators and publishers protect their intellectual property. Similar to its tools for managing video and music rights, Rights Manager for Images uses "image matching technology to help creators and publishers protect and manage their image content at scale," the company said in a blog post.

The tool is reportedly available today for a select partners, though it's unclear exactly who this includes. The company plans to eventually open the tool to all users, reported The Verge, but didn't offer a timeline on it will be available more widely. The Rights Manager tools is available in the social network's Creator Studio.

Facebook notes on its Rights Manger page that the tool is designed for people who have a "large or growing catalog of content" they might want to manage and protect. The social network also noted in its blog post on Monday that people can still use its other intellectual property tools to report individual infringements.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

