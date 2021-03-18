Facebook adds hardware security key option for iOS, Android

Facebook

Facebook is expanding its support for hardware security keys to iOS and Android devices. The feature, available worldwide starting Thursday, lets you enable two-factor authentication to log into Facebook on a phone or other mobile device using a physical security key.

Hardware security keys are a top authentication technique and particularly useful for two-factor authentication because you register them to work with a particular site or service. Facebook has supported security keys on desktops since 2017.

Facebook said it strongly recommends that everyone consider using hardware keys to increase the security of their accounts, but added that it's long encouraged their use for people at a "high risk of being targeted by malicious hackers," such as politicians, public figures and journalists.

People can enroll a security key in two-factor authentication within the security and login section of their settings, Facebook said.