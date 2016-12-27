Facebook's Safety Check activated for fake Bangkok bombing

Enlarge Image Photo by Facebook

Fake news has plagued Facebook over the last year, and now even the social media giant is falling for it.

The site's Safety Check feature has been crucial during terrorist attacks and natural disasters, helping friends and families find out if their loved ones are safe during emergencies. It's been activated across the world more than 335 times by its users, for events like hurricanes, mass shootings and terrorist attacks.

On Tuesday, the automated tool went haywire, pushing out an alert about an explosion in Bangkok, Thailand, citing "media sources" as a confirmation. It was deactivated within an hour after those media sources turned out to be fake news.

One of the sites used as a media source was Bangkok Informer, which scraped a video from the 2015 bombing.

In November, Facebook announced that it would no longer be activating Safety Checks on its own, instead, relying on its user activity to automatically prompt alerts. It works by tracking keywords indicating danger like "earthquake," "shooting," or in today's case, "bombing" in concentrated areas.

Facebook's Peter Cottle said at the company's Social Good Forum that it would still work with a third-party security company to verify there was a real threat before rolling out the Safety Checks.

The social network said the alert came from the third-party security firm.

On the inaccurate Safety Check for the explosion, the page noted that the check was "turned on based on the Facebook activity of people in the affected area." So, it's unclear if people in Bangkok were duped by fake news and inadvertently triggered the false alarm, or if it was a concerted effort to fool Facebook.

Updated at 10:47 a.m. PT: To include comments from Facebook.